Ovechkin scores two 3rd period goals in Caps 3-1 win

By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had two goals in the third period, including the go-ahead score with 2:51 remaining, and the Washington Capitals topped the Detroit Red Wings 3-1. Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, while Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves.Pius Suter scored for Detroit and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots.The Red Wings played for the first time since Dec. 18. They had four games postponed due to a COVID outbreak among the team and some of their opponents.

The Associated Press

