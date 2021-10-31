Harden ties Bird with 59 triple-doubles as Nets rout Detroit

DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists to power the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons. Harden is Brooklyn’s all-time leader with 13 triple-doubles, and joined Larry Bird for second on the NBA’s all-time list with 59. And he had help as Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected in the third quarter. Durant became the third player in the Nets’ NBA history to score at least 20 points in the team’s first seven games to start a season. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 off the bench. De’Andre Bembry contributed 15, and Joe Harris finished with 12.