Winless Lions desperate for victory vs Eagles before bye

By The Associated Press

The winless Detroit Lions are desperately seeking a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at home. Detroit hast lost 11 straight for the NFL’s longest active slump, dating to last season. The Eagles are 2-2 as visitors this season and have the fourth-highest road winning percentage since 2000. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has a passing or rushing touchdown in 12 consecutive games. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions and has fumbled once over the last four games.