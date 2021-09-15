Schwarber, Vazquez power Red Sox past Mariners 9-4 in 10

AP Sports

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 9-4 to keep pace in the AL wild-card race. Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy’s passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th inning. J.D. Martinez, Schwarber and Vazquez added run-scoring hits as Boston won its second in a row in a matchup between teams competing for AL wild-card spots.