Yuma pro boxer Erick Gutierrez preparing for next fight

The Yuma Fight Academy product will be looking for his seventh career win as he'll look to please the hometown crowd in San Luis, Mexico

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma pro boxer Erick Gutierrez is hitting the ring again this weekend.

He'll be facing Antonio Millan, a fighter with a record of 1-6, at the 115 pound weight class.

It's going down at the Vicentenary Park in San Luis, Mexico on Saturday June 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Gutierrez is coming off a win in his last match which was just a month ago, back on May 18.

He says getting back in the ring is helping to keep consistency up for him, and can help him progress in his career.

"I think consistency is a big key, it's a big part of boxing you know because if you just lay off and stop fighting it takes a big toll on you," Gutierrez said.

The fight will also be another tune-up bout for Gutierrez, but he believes it's one that can help get him to a bigger stage.

"After this fight it's gonna get me back in there you know back to fight in Phoenix or California, whatever the options at you know I'm ready to fight against the best," Gutierrez said.

If you're interested in attending the fight, which will also feature undercard matches, you can buy tickets at the door on Saturday.

You can also reach out to Erick directly for tickets, via his Instagram or Facebook.