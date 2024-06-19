Willie Mays fans across the country react to his death

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fans react to the death of Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died at the age of 93 on Tuesday.

Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays, also known as the "Say Hey Kid," died on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family and the San Francisco Giants. He was 93-years-old.

The center fielder developed a popular signature basket catch and became popular for dashing around the bases with his cap flying off.

He was rookie of the year in 1951, named the Most Valuable Player twice and finished in the top 10 for the MVP 10 other times.

Mays began his professional career in the Negro Leagues in 1948 and was baseball's oldest living Hall of Famer.

Fans of the former San Francisco Giants player say it is a huge loss for baseball lovers and believe his death will impact the sport.

"Well, as a baseball fan its a huge loss, especially for the sport. He revolutionized the position at center field probably the greatest center fielder of all time right behind Babe Ruth. You know he made the catch in a 2-2 game against the Cleveland Indians at the time it was the eighth inning, I remember watching the film on it. Its a huge loss for baseball if youre a fan." Eric Arana, Santa Paula resident