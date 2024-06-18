Boston Celtics fans buy merchandise following team’s win

BOSTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The 2024 Boston Celtics championship merchandise hit stores the minute the team won Monday night.

Immediately, fans started snapping up the hottest T-shirts, hats, jerseys and other gear.

This isn't just any ole swag, Celtics fans have waited 16 long years to celebrate a championship.

Inside the Dick's Sporting Goods on Boylston Street, fans were grabbing up everything they could, fresh off of the excitement of clinching Banner 18.

Available merchandise ranged from $2,000 for a limited edition autographed 2024 NBA Finals jersey with four signatures to a $40 T-shirt.