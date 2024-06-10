(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - WNBA Star Caitlin Clark will not be a part of the USA Olympics basketball team.

The Indiana Fever rookie confirmed on Sunday that she will not be part of the Olympic team this year.

Clark said the USA Basketball officials showed her respect by notifying her directly of their decision.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way of me being on the team, me not being on the team. I'm excited for them. I'm gonna be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them." Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

She said she was not disappointed and is hopeful that she will get a spot on the squad at the next Summer Olympics in 2028.