Skip to Content
Sports

Simone Biles wins ninth national championship

By ,
today at 7:17 AM
Published 7:23 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Simone Biles has won her ninth U.S. Gymnastics Championship over the weekend.

She won her ninth national all-around title on Sunday night to close out the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

The win officially clinched a spot for Biles in the U.S. Olympic Trials later this summer, which will be held in Minneapolis.

She is now the first gymnast, man or woman, to win nine all-around titles.

Biles finished with the highest two-day score on four events, something she had done only once before at Nationals in 2018.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content