Simone Biles wins ninth national championship

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Simone Biles has won her ninth U.S. Gymnastics Championship over the weekend.

She won her ninth national all-around title on Sunday night to close out the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

The win officially clinched a spot for Biles in the U.S. Olympic Trials later this summer, which will be held in Minneapolis.

She is now the first gymnast, man or woman, to win nine all-around titles.

Biles finished with the highest two-day score on four events, something she had done only once before at Nationals in 2018.