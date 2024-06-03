Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen dies

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame lineman Larry Allen is dead. The team announced Monday that Allen died suddenly while vacationing with his family in Mexico.

Allen played 14-seasons in the NFL, 11 with the Cowboys and was named to ten Pro Bowls; that's the most of any cowboys offensive player in history.

Allen was part of the team that won Super Bowl XXX.

He retired in 2009 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, and he was also a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Allen was 52-years-old and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.