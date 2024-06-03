Skip to Content
Sports

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen dies

By ,
today at 11:03 AM
Published 11:18 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame lineman Larry Allen is dead. The team announced Monday that Allen died suddenly while vacationing with his family in Mexico.

Allen played 14-seasons in the NFL, 11 with the Cowboys and was named to ten Pro Bowls; that's the most of any cowboys offensive player in history.

Allen was part of the team that won Super Bowl XXX.

He retired in 2009 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, and he was also a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Allen was 52-years-old and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content