San Luis’s Covarrubias signs with Mohave CC

Published 9:58 PM

San Luis's Aolani Covarrubias signs to play soccer at Mohave CC.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis's Aolani Covarrubias signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and soccer career at Mohave Community College.

"This is something very exciting," Covarrubias said. "It's a new journey to begin. And I'm really excited to to move on forward with my soccer career in college. I wanted something out of Phoenix. Something more. Something bigger!"

Covarrubias will studying nursing.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

