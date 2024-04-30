San Luis’s Covarrubias signs with Mohave CC

San Luis's Aolani Covarrubias signs to play soccer at Mohave CC.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis's Aolani Covarrubias signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and soccer career at Mohave Community College.

"This is something very exciting," Covarrubias said. "It's a new journey to begin. And I'm really excited to to move on forward with my soccer career in college. I wanted something out of Phoenix. Something more. Something bigger!"

Covarrubias will studying nursing.