Yuma Catholic softball advances in AIA playoffs, takes down Sabino 8-1

A big day at the plate along with a dominant performance from the circle by Cherish Trujillo led the way for an easy Shamrock win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic softball (25-4-1) defeated Sabino (21-8) in the first round of the AIA 3A playoffs on Saturday.

It was a dominant showing from the Shamrocks, who plated five runs in the first four innings to quickly take hold of the game.

Junior pitcher Cherish Trujillo was also key in the win, going the distance with seven innings, six strikeouts and only one run given up.

Next up for Yuma Catholic will be ALA West Foothills, who the Rocks recently split a series with to close out the regular season.