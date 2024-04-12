Skip to Content
Gila Ridge loses to Perry High School in Softball

Eduardo Morales
April 12, 2024 11:20 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gila Ridge Hawks lost their fifth game of the season today to the Perry Pumas.

The Hawks started off strong scoring one run in the first inning and shut the Pumas out for the first two.

However, the Pumas would not stay down for long and went on an 8-0 run through the third and fifth innings.

The Hawks would go on to lose 10-2, with the Pumas improving to a 4-10 overall record.

While the Hawks would go down to a 9-5 record.

They will look to get back to winning ways on Monday the 15th for an in-town match up against the Kofa Kings.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

