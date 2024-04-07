UConn and Purdue advance to National Championship game

A disappointing day for the underdogs as two of the nations best teams will meet in the title game on Monday

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Big Dance is starting to wind down in Glendale with the National Championship game now set.

Two of the tournament's top seeds, UConn and Purdue, will meet in the culmination of this year's March Madness.

For the Boilermakers to advance, they'd have to take down 11 seed and this year's Cinderella team in North Carolina State.

Initially, it was a close contest in the first half, with the Wolf Pack only down by six points going into the locker room.

However, it would be Purdue ending NC State's first appearance in the Final Four since 1983, winning 63-50.

For the Boliermakers, Monday will mark their first time in the title game since 1969, when the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led UCLA Bruins took down Purdue.

Boilermaker star big man Zach Edey was a big piece of the win, dropping 20 points along with 12 rebounds and four assists.

Arizona State fans may have also noticed a familiar face in the early matchup, as former Sun Devil DJ Horne took the floor for the Wolf Pack.

Despite the loss, Horne was a impact player for NC State, scoring 20 points along with six boards.

Coming back to the Grand Canyon State is actually something Horne says serves as a reminder of his personal growth.

"Yeah I would just say like just from a whole general standpoint, just the maturity level has gotten a lot better for me. Leaving Tempe, I would say I was a little immature, I wanted to have things my way a lot, and coming here and playing for coach Keys and his group of guys has taught me how to be a better leader,” Horne said.

In the other game of the evening, UConn would dominate over Alabama, earning their way to a second straight national title game.

Much like the early matchup, the first half proved to be tighter than the second, as the Huskies would take it 86-72.

Monday's game is set for tip-off at 6:20 p.m.