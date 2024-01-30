Kofa boys hoops take home finale in dominant fashion

The Kings turned in one of their best performances of the year as they played in front of their home crowd for the final time this season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys basketball (9-12) defeated Glendale (4-12) 73-42 in the Kings home finale on Monday night.

It was one of the best performances of the year for Kofa, as they came away with their highest scoring game of the season.

Senior Calvin Barber led the way for Kofa with 25 points in his final game at Rillos Gym, two of which came from an impressive dunk in the second quarter.

Fellow senior Clemente Brienza also contributed with 10 points.

Just two games remain for Kofa, with their next matchup coming at Washington on Thursday.