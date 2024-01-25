Yuma boys basketball drops tough home test to Moon Valley

The Criminals continue to struggle down the stretch, with the Rockets pulling away in the second half

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma boys basketball (9-6) lost to Moon Valley (12-9) 91-77 on Thursday night at home.

While the final score would indicate a blowout, Yuma was able to keep pace with Moon Valley early on.

The Criminals found themselves up by two following a big run in the first quarter.

However, by the end of the third quarter, the Crims found themselves down 72-59.

Thursday's loss was the sixth of their last seven games.

Yuma's next chance to get back on the right track will be on Friday, when they welcome in Greenway.