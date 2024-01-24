Jim Harbaugh reportedly agrees to become head coach of Chargers

The longtime coach and former QB of the Chargers will be bringing plenty of success to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jim Harbaugh is reportedly becoming the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN.

The move comes following a season in which LA went 5-12 and finished fourth in the AFC West.

Coming off a National Championship with his alma mater Michigan, Harbaugh will be bringing a plethora of success to the Chargers.

In four years with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014), Harbaugh went 44-19-1, including an NFC Championship in 2012.

Following his tenure in the Bay Area, Harbaugh then became head coach at the University of Michigan, where he went 89-25 with three straight Big Ten titles.

Formerly a quarterback for the Chargers from 1999-2000, Harbaugh will hope to find success with star QB Justin Herbert.

Herbert has only made the postseason once in his four years in the NFL, losing in 2023 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round.