Late goal lifts Central boys soccer over Yuma Catholic

January 5, 2024 9:35 PM
The Central Spartans go home across the state border with a victory over Yuma Catholic.

YUMA, Ariz. (KMYA, KECY) - Mishel Villanueva scored a header with 22 minutes to go to lead the Central Spartans to a 2-1 over the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Friday.

Central moves to 8-2-4. Yuma Catholic falls to 4-3.

Central led 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, Vin Winburn equalized for Yuma Catholic. However, a few minutes later Villanueva scored the winner off a header from a corner kick.

Next week, Central plays at Palo Verde. Yuma Catholic will host Odyssey Institute.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

