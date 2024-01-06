Late goal lifts Central boys soccer over Yuma Catholic

The Central Spartans go home across the state border with a victory over Yuma Catholic.

YUMA, Ariz. (KMYA, KECY) - Mishel Villanueva scored a header with 22 minutes to go to lead the Central Spartans to a 2-1 over the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Friday.

Central moves to 8-2-4. Yuma Catholic falls to 4-3.

Central led 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, Vin Winburn equalized for Yuma Catholic. However, a few minutes later Villanueva scored the winner off a header from a corner kick.

Next week, Central plays at Palo Verde. Yuma Catholic will host Odyssey Institute.