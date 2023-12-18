Skip to Content
Sports

Cibola boys basketball gets back in win column, beats Estrella Foothills 52-41

By
New
today at 11:23 PM
Published 11:28 PM

The Raiders got back to their winning ways with an offensive showing that proved to be just enough

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boys basketball (9-3) defeated Estrella Foothills (1-5) at home on Monday night.

The Raiders proved to be stout defensively against the Wolves, as 41 points is the lowest point total allowed so far this season.

On the other side of the ball however, 52 points is tied for their second lowest scoring game of the season as well.

Regardless, it ended up with Cibola bouncing back from their Dec 14 loss to Cesar Chavez, which snapped their four game win streak.

The Raiders will look to make it back to back wins when they face the Tucson Badgers in their opening game of the Aztec Holiday Classic on Thursday Dec 21.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content