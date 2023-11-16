Skip to Content
Sports

AWC men’s soccer falls in national semifinals

By
Published 11:36 PM

Arizona Western College men's soccer season comes to an end in the national semifinals after loss to Tyler CC.

WICHITA, Kan. (KYMA, KECY) - Tyler Community College beat Arizona Western College 4-3 in the NJCAA semifinals on Wednesday.

Tyler CC advances to the national championship. AWC is eliminated and fails to advance to a third straight title game.

AWC fell behind 2-0 in the first half. Terry Makedika got the Matadors on the board early in the second half, but Tyler answered with consecutive goals to make it 4-1. Makedika scored again and Nick Kinina also got on the scoresheet, but it was not enough, as AWC lost 4-3.

"Our guys showed a lot of courage especially in the second half the way that they fought back," head coach Kenny Dale said. "We scored the last two goals of the game. We never game up. We never got cynical and starting fouling. We kept fighting right to the end and I'm really proud of that even though we didn't defend very well at all."

This season AWC won their region and district, as well as being ranked atop the NJCAA rankings for much of the campaign.

The Matadors will be heading home to Yuma tomorrow.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content