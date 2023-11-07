Wemby shows out in first visit to the desert

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Not since LeBron James nearly 20 years ago has a number one overall pick had as much heightened anticipation for their first NBA game. Enter Victor Wembanyama. The seven-foot-four Frenchman captivated basketball fans across the globe with his unique size and attributes that would make for a great centerpiece to any organization. The San Antonio Spurs now live in that reality. They are hopeful that their 3rd number one overall pick becomes synonymous with the pair that precedes him (Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan).

Fans from across the U.S. are looking forward to seeing the phenom in person... and are sparing no expense to do so.

Angel Sandoval, Giovanni, and Jerry Flores all traveled from El Paso to Phoenix to see Wembanyama play in person.

"We're just excited to see him," said Jerry Flores. "We know he's going to do great things here."

All three were just as excited to see the Phoenix Suns play for the first time, including 13-time all-star Kevin Durant.

"It's going to be a great matchup," said Giovanni Flores. "Wemby vs. Durant; it doesn't get much better than that."

The Suns came out firing early on, even without all-star guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal out due to injuries.

Phoenix, up by as many as 20 points, just were not able to keep the young and pesky Spurs at bay.

Down five with just under a minute to go, Wembanyama threw down a vicious dunk off of a missed 3-point attempt.

Kevin Durant looked to salt the game away in the winding seconds but Keldon Johnson stole the ball and put in the game-winning bucket with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel was disappointed with the result but not discouraged with his team's effort.

"[The season] It's a marathon," said Vogel after the game. "But overall, we did a lot of positive things. I'm encouraged by the steps we have taken over the last couple of games."

"This is the NBA, man, there's pros on the other side as well," said Suns Durant at the postgame press conference. "They're not just going to lay down because we're up 20. They came out hard in the 3rd [quarter]. We were able to sustain that a little bit going into the 4th. It was just a dog fight, so you've got to give them credit."

The Suns would have an opportunity to avenge this loss two days later and would have the services of the aforementioned Booker.

However, Booker's return would be squandered by a career night from Wembanyama, who finished the night with 38 points and ten rebounds.

The Suns and Spurs will have to wait sometime until their matchup. They'll next see each other again on March 23rd in San Antonio.