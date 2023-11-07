Arizona Western Mens Soccer heads into NJCAA Tournament as top overall seed
It's been another dream season for the Matadors program, as they'll head to Wichita looking to avenge losses in the previous two national championship games
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western mens soccer learned more about their path towards a national championship after the NJCAA revealed the brackets for the upcoming national championship tournament.
