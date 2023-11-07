Skip to Content
Sports

Arizona Western Mens Soccer heads into NJCAA Tournament as top overall seed

By
November 7, 2023 11:21 PM
Published 11:26 PM

It's been another dream season for the Matadors program, as they'll head to Wichita looking to avenge losses in the previous two national championship games

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western mens soccer learned more about their path towards a national championship after the NJCAA revealed the brackets for the upcoming national championship tournament.

You can read more about the Matadors seeding from Arizona Western here.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content