Calipatria girls volleyball wins CIF Division V AA championship

Calipatria girls volleyball beats Rock Academy to win CIF title.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calipatria Hornets defeated the Rock Academy Warriors 3-1 at Southwestern College on Saturday to win the CIF San Diego Section Division V AA championship.

The two teams split the opening sets. Then the Hornets took the final two to seal the title.

"That was amazing especially since we haven't won CIF in a while and I'm a senior," Melani Alcala said. "So to win it my senior year felt so amazing. And I am very proud of my girls."

"You know what's awesome about it is the community hasn't won one in a while and I think this is actually our first," head coach Eduardo Vega said. "So Im hoping that the younger girls and the ones that were here that throughout the years we build a tronger program and compete with some of the other tougher schools."