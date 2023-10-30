Skip to Content
Sports

Imperial volleyball gearing up for matchup against No. 1 San Pasqual

KYMA
By
October 30, 2023 7:07 PM
Published 11:50 PM

Following Saturday's win over No. 5 Mission Bay, the No. 4 Tigers are hoping to continue their quest towards back to back San Diego Section titles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial volleyball is hoping to keep the good times rolling.

Following a 3-2 win on Saturday Oct 28 over five seeded Mission Bay, the Tigers will now get one of their toughest tests of the season.

Imperial will face No. 1 San Pasqual on Wednesday Nov 1.

Ahead of the game, Tigers head coach Jill Lerno knows the task is one her team is ready for.

"I think our girls will be like not intimidated, I don't think they're ever intimidated, I think they're gonna have to just get into the game and then just kind of adjust and just see you know what they're going to do," Lerno said.

Wednesday's game will come on the road, and is set to start at 7:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content