Imperial volleyball gearing up for matchup against No. 1 San Pasqual

Following Saturday's win over No. 5 Mission Bay, the No. 4 Tigers are hoping to continue their quest towards back to back San Diego Section titles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial volleyball is hoping to keep the good times rolling.

Following a 3-2 win on Saturday Oct 28 over five seeded Mission Bay, the Tigers will now get one of their toughest tests of the season.

Imperial will face No. 1 San Pasqual on Wednesday Nov 1.

Ahead of the game, Tigers head coach Jill Lerno knows the task is one her team is ready for.

"I think our girls will be like not intimidated, I don't think they're ever intimidated, I think they're gonna have to just get into the game and then just kind of adjust and just see you know what they're going to do," Lerno said.

Wednesday's game will come on the road, and is set to start at 7:00 p.m.