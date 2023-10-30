Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Diamondbacks fans excited to welcome World Series back to Arizona, local volleyball teams prep for next games

By
October 30, 2023
Published 11:39 PM

After waiting 22 years for the Fall Classic to make its return, Dbacks fans are excited to host the World Series, and Imperial Valley volleyball teams get ready to continue their playoff runs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona baseball fans share their excitement to see baseball's biggest stage make its return to the Grand Canyon state, and Imperial Valley volleyball teams gear up for the next step in their journeys towards potential titles, all in Monday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

