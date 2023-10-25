Kofa volleyball falls in last home game of season, loses to Crimson in straight sets

The Lady Kings fell back down to .500 on the season, as they'll now have just one more chance to clinch their first winning record since 2018 - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa volleyball (13-13) lost in straight sets to the Crimson Rattlers (14-8) at Rilos Gym on Wednesday night.

It was a tough way to end the home slate for the Lady Kings, as they lost 25-20, 25-15, and 25-18.

The loss drops Kofa back to a record of .500, as they hoped to clinch their first winning record since 2018.

The Lady Kings will have one more chance to do so when they play in their last game of the year on Oct 26 against Youngker (15-13) on the road.