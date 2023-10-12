Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: San Pasqual volleyball goes for back to back wins, Yuma schools hit West Wetlands Park for cross country meet

Warriors volleyball with a chance for their first consecutive wins of the season, and cross country programs from the Yuma area meet at West Wetlands Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Pasqual volleyball welcomes another Warriors squad into town as they look for their second consecutive win, and schools in the Yuma area get together for a cross country meet, all in Thursday's sportscast.

