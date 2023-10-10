Imperial girls volleyball spoils Holtville senior night

The Tigers remain perfect in league play after win on the road.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Donna Garnica-Sanchez had 17 kills and 18 assists to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-1 victory over the Holtville Vikings on Tuesday.

Imperial moves to 18-8 (6-0 Imperial Valley League). Holtville falls to 16-15 (2-4).

Imperial won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22. Then Holtville took the third 25-22. The Tigers finished the match off in the fourth, winning 25-20.

For Imperial, Chyenne Cox had 27 assists. Andrea de la Trinidad had 24 digs. Bailey Caldera had 17 digs. Bella Abatti had 8 kills.

Tomorrow, Imperial will back home against Cibola. On Thursday, Holtville is away at Brawley.