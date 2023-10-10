Skip to Content
Imperial girls volleyball spoils Holtville senior night

Published 11:03 PM

The Tigers remain perfect in league play after win on the road.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Donna Garnica-Sanchez had 17 kills and 18 assists to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-1 victory over the Holtville Vikings on Tuesday.

Imperial moves to 18-8 (6-0 Imperial Valley League). Holtville falls to 16-15 (2-4).

Imperial won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22. Then Holtville took the third 25-22. The Tigers finished the match off in the fourth, winning 25-20.

For Imperial, Chyenne Cox had 27 assists. Andrea de la Trinidad had 24 digs. Bailey Caldera had 17 digs. Bella Abatti had 8 kills.

Tomorrow, Imperial will back home against Cibola. On Thursday, Holtville is away at Brawley.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

