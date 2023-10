It was a close matchup for the 16th ranked Lady Matadors, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped in the process

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western volleyball (17-5) lost in five sets to the Glendale Gauchos (8-4) at home on Wednesday night.

The 16th ranked Lady Matadors had their three-game winning streak snapped as well.

