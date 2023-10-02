CBS 13 SPORTS: A classic Yuma rivalry on the volleyball court, D-Backs celebrate ahead of the Postseason, Irving Lopez finishes out the MLB season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local volleyball games making up the slate of action for the Desert Southwest on Monday, how the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated their birth into this year's MLB Postseason, and how the first player to make it out of YUHSD finished his baseball season, all in Monday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.