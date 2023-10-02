CBS 13 SPORTS: A classic Yuma rivalry on the volleyball court, D-Backs celebrate ahead of the Postseason, Irving Lopez finishes out the MLB season
Local volleyball action, the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate making it into this year's postseason, and the first YUHSD player to play in MLB finishes out the season
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local volleyball games making up the slate of action for the Desert Southwest on Monday, how the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrated their birth into this year's MLB Postseason, and how the first player to make it out of YUHSD finished his baseball season, all in Monday's sportscast.