Cibola volleyball earns third consecutive win, takes down Kofa in straight sets

The Raiders continue the turnaround of their season as they take down another local squad with a clean sweep - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola volleyball (4-11) defeated Kofa (8-6) in straight sets on Wednesday night, winning 26-24, 25-16, 25-18.

The win is the Raiders third straight after they earned just their second win back on Sept 20.

The Raiders' Sierra Bomhower led the way with 21 kills and two blocks.

Cibola will look to make it four straight when they take on Gila Ridge on the road on Monday Oct 2.

Meanwhile, Kofa will next take the court on Tuesday Oct 3.