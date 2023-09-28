Skip to Content
CBS 13 SPORTS: Cibola volleyball looks for third straight win, Holtville celebrates 1000 point scorer, Yuma schools meet in cross country

By
today at 12:45 AM
Published 12:46 AM

Raiders go for their fourth win on the season, Vikings volleyball celebrates one of the greatest players in program history, and Yuma schools meet on the track, all in Wednesday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola volleyball looks for their third consecutive win, Holtville honors one of the best players in program history, and schools from the Yuma area meet for cross country, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

