Skip to Content
Sports

CBS 13 SPORTS: Antelope volleyball looks to get back on track, Holtville flag football looks for first win

By
September 28, 2023 11:28 PM
Published 11:35 PM

Rams volleyball looks to get things back after dropping four of five games, and Holtville flag football looks for their first win as they take on Vincent Memorial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Antelope volleyball looks to recover from a rough stretch with a home matchup, and Holtville flag football tries for the first win in program history, as they take on Vincent Memorial, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content