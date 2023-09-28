Antelope volleyball gets back on right track, sweeps Madison Highland at home

Following a stretch in which the Rams lost four of five games, Antelope came back in a resounding way with a win in straight sets over the Heat - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Antelope volleyball (7-4), got back in the win column against Madison Highland (3-8) with a straight set victory on Thursday night.

The Rams jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set, going on to take the set 25-17.

It was a much needed win for Antelope, who recently faced a stretch where they lost four of five games.

Antelope will look to continue their winning ways on Tuesday Oct 3, when they face Salome on the road.