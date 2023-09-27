Skip to Content
Holtville girls volleyball sweeps Calexico after Garewal is honored

Holtville beats Calexico 3-0 on the volleyball court on the night Jasmine Garewal is honored.

HOLTVILLE, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Jasmine Garewal helped lead the Holtville Vikings to a 3-0 victory over the Calexico Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Holtville moves to 13-8. Calexico falls to 12-13.

Before the match Garewal was honored for accumulating more 1,000 career kills. The Vikings proceeded to dominate that match winning three straight sets.

The Vikings are back on the court on Saturday at a tournament in Oceanside. Calexico will face Central on Tuesday.

