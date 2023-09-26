Cibola victorious on the golf course and swimming pool

Cibola takes top spot in golf match and a swim meet on Tuesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola, Yuma, and Somerton faced of at Yuma Golf & Country on Tuesday.

Cibola took the top spot in both the boys and girls match. Yuma, Parson Sievert finished with the best individual score with 44. Cibola's Mary Miller was the top scorer for the girls, shooting a 52.

Cibola, San Luis and Gila Ridge faced off in numerous swimming events, including the medley relay, at Valley Aquatic Center. Cibola took the first place in the pool. Gila Ridge came second, followed by San Luis.