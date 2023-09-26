Skip to Content
Cibola victorious on the golf course and swimming pool

Published 11:32 PM

Cibola takes top spot in golf match and a swim meet on Tuesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola, Yuma, and Somerton faced of at Yuma Golf & Country on Tuesday.

Cibola took the top spot in both the boys and girls match. Yuma, Parson Sievert finished with the best individual score with 44. Cibola's Mary Miller was the top scorer for the girls, shooting a 52.

Cibola, San Luis and Gila Ridge faced off in numerous swimming events, including the medley relay, at Valley Aquatic Center. Cibola took the first place in the pool. Gila Ridge came second, followed by San Luis.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

