Central bounces back with a home win over Cibola on Senior Night

The Central Spartans get a big win over the Cibola Raiders at home on Thursday night.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arturo Estrada caught two touchdowns to lead the Central Spartans to a 35-12 victory over the Cibola Raiders at Cal Jones Field on Thursday night.

Central moves to 4-2. Cibola falls to 0-5.

Cibola muffed the opening kickoff, recovered by Central. Emiliano caught a touchdown pass from Luis Jimenez a few plays later to give Central the lead and the Spartans never looked back.

For Central, Luis Jimenez had three touchdown passes in the first half.

For Cibola, Messiah Mais rushed for 134 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.

Next week, Central is on the road at Southwest. Cibola will be on the road at Paradise Valley.