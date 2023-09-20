Cibola volleyball earns second win of the season, takes down Carl Hayden in four sets

While the Falcons were able to keep things close in certain sets, the Raiders pulled away for a much needed confidence boost heading into the second half of the season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -It hasn't been an ideal start for Cibola volleyball this season.

The Raiders have only one win through their first 11 games, but Wednesday night things finally went Cibola's way.

Cibola defeated Carl Hayden in four sets at home, a win that head coach Myliah Ramirez says is big for her squad.

"I think the girls needed this to kind of have confidence going into the second half of the season, we've had a tough schedule so far, so getting this win is a good feeling for sure," Ramirez said.

After splitting the first two sets, the Raiders came away with the final two by scores of 25-11 and 25-20.

"We had a couple of miscues getting to where we needed to be, so we just needed to pick that up, a little more concentration," Ramirez said.

One big contributor in the win was senior Sierra Bomhower, who led the Raiders with 17 kills on the night, something she attributed to a simple approach.

"I was just hitting the ball hard I guess, I wanted to win," Bomhower said.

Cibola will have a chance for their third win on Tuesday Sept 26, when they take on San Luis on the road.