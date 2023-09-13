Arizona Western College women’s soccer dominant in 9-0 win.

AWC women's soccer improves to 5-1 after dominant win over Glendale Community College.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Ashly Martinez scored three goals to help lead No. 12 Arizona Western College to a 9-0 victory over Glendale Community College on Tuesday.

AWC now moves to 5-1 on the season.

Martinez got the scoring started early, giving the Lady Matadors the lead only minutes after kickoff. By the 11th minute AWC was already up by three.

Risui Arasaki scored a brace for AWC. Also on the scoresheet: Chloe Brand, Cianna Thomas, Riley McQueenie, and Rikako Hiyami.

The Lady Matadors are back on the pitch on Saturday against East Arizona College.