Little League World Series underway in Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One of the best times of the year: The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is underway.

It is opening day with a handful of games scheduled at Lamade Stadium. Before opening day, the teams participated in the Grand Slam Parade on Monday.

The state of Pennsylvania has a representative this year, a team from Media, which is in Delaware County. They are looking to be the first team from Pennsylvania to win the title since Levittown did it in 1960.

This year, there are 20 teams vying for the championship. A team from Honolulu, Hawaii won it all last year.

The 2023 Championship Game is scheduled for Sunday, August 27.