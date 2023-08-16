Arizona Western College men’s soccer to start season ranked 2

AWC will start their 2023 season ranked second in the preseason NJCAA poll

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - The NJCAA preseason men's soccer rankings dropped earlier this week and Arizona Western College slotted in at number 2.

The Matadors fell in the national championship game for the second straight year last season. Despite losing some talent from last year's squad head coach Kenny Dale believes they have a group that can once again compete for a championship.

"We have a very exciting team, dynamic, a lot of speed, a lot of technical quality," Dale said. "Just overall high level of soccer. We like to keep posession collectively and try and try and find our matchups where we have a player that has an advantage. And play that man into a situation where he can outdue that matchup."

The Matadors will get their captain Nick Kinina back this season, who missed last season due to injury.

"The main thing is getting everyone on the same page," Kinina said. "So making sure everyone plays the same system, the same way. We have different styles of play, but if everyone plays their game and play it the right way are going to be just fine this season."

AWC will be in action tomorrow up in Wyoming against Trinidad State College. Kickoff is at 12 PM MST.