Skip to Content
Sports

Arizona Western College Women’s Soccer ranked 10 in preseason poll

By
Published 3:57 PM

AWC women's soccer will enter the 2023 season as the number 10 team in the nation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The NJCAA women's soccer rankings were just released and the Arizona Western College Matadores will be going into the 2023 season as the number 10 ranked team in the nation. 

Last year AWC was perfect through the regular season going 14-0, but unfortunately lost on penalties in the regional finals. This year head coach Ivan Dizdar believes his team can compete for a national title. 

"We really have a top level group of players," Dizdar said. "Some of our girls are already committed to big time schools. We really have a tremendous team, the best team that has ever been assembled at Arizona Western College for women's soccer. It is going to be very exciting to watch play. We hope that people would love to come out to see us play and support us." 

AWC will kick off their 2023 campaign up in Prescott on August 23 against Yavapai College.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content