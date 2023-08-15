Arizona Western College Women’s Soccer ranked 10 in preseason poll

AWC women's soccer will enter the 2023 season as the number 10 team in the nation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The NJCAA women's soccer rankings were just released and the Arizona Western College Matadores will be going into the 2023 season as the number 10 ranked team in the nation.

Last year AWC was perfect through the regular season going 14-0, but unfortunately lost on penalties in the regional finals. This year head coach Ivan Dizdar believes his team can compete for a national title.

"We really have a top level group of players," Dizdar said. "Some of our girls are already committed to big time schools. We really have a tremendous team, the best team that has ever been assembled at Arizona Western College for women's soccer. It is going to be very exciting to watch play. We hope that people would love to come out to see us play and support us."

AWC will kick off their 2023 campaign up in Prescott on August 23 against Yavapai College.