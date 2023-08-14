Skip to Content
Sports

NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Kofa Kings football preview and AWC Women’s Soccer ranked 10th

By
Published 11:20 PM

The KYMA prep football previews continue with Kofa and the expectations are high for AWC women's soccer this season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The KYMA prep football previews continue tonight with the Kofa Kings, who snapped their 39 game losing streak last season. Find out how the Kings will look to take steps forward in their first full season under head coach Pablo Cota.

Also, the NJCAA rankings came out today and the the Arizona Western College women's soccer team are ranked number 10. Following a perfect regular season, the Matadores are looking to make a run into the national tournament this year.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content