NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Kofa Kings football preview and AWC Women’s Soccer ranked 10th

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The KYMA prep football previews continue tonight with the Kofa Kings, who snapped their 39 game losing streak last season. Find out how the Kings will look to take steps forward in their first full season under head coach Pablo Cota.

Also, the NJCAA rankings came out today and the the Arizona Western College women's soccer team are ranked number 10. Following a perfect regular season, the Matadores are looking to make a run into the national tournament this year.