NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Calexico Football Preview
The prep football previews continue tonight with the Calexico Bulldogs
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The KYMA prep football preseason tour continued tonight with a preview of the Calexico Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs came out of the gates on fire last season starting 5-0, but following some key injuries, the they limped to a 2-3 finish to end the regular season. Get filled in on the new faces in the Bulldogs program, who will be looking to have a better finish to the season.