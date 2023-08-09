NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: ASU final season in Pac-12 and Palo Verde preview
Arizona State is preparing for its final season in the Pac-12 and get ready for prep football with our Palo Verde Preview
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State will be moving to the Big 12 in 2024, so this will be the Sun Devils last season in the Pac-12. Our sports anchor Chas was at Sun Devil fall camp to talk realignment and the upcoming season.
We continue our prep football previews with the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets, who are making the jump to Division 3.