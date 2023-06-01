CBS 13 SPORTS: Holtville earns spot in So Cal championship, Viking wrestler finds a future in Rugby
Holtville softball used a big day from their star pitcher Kalli Strahm to earn their way to the Division IV championship game, and another Vikings student-athlete commits to a rugby program
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Holtville softball with a big win at home to get a date with Santa Paula in the championship game, and the story of one Vikings student-athlete who has had a unique journey in getting to the next level, all in Thursday's sportscast.