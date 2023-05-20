Kofa baseball player Angel Fragozo signs letter of intent to Arizona Christian University

Angel Fragozo is continuing his baseball career at the collegiate level - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School baseball player Angel Fragozo will be taking his talents to the next level at Arizona Christian University (ACU).

He signed his letter of intent in Kofa's Rillos gym Friday afternoon.

Fragozo says he liked ACU and the coaching from the beginning when he attended their tryouts.

Fragozo is a right-handed pitcher and also plays third base.

He first thanked god for the opportunity he gave him and appreciation for his coaches.

He says he's looking forward to new leadership and ready to start a new chapter.

"I just feel proud you know? Hard work over four years and I just finally got to sign," says Fragozo.

He wrapped up by thanking his family and friends for their continuous support.

Fragozo says he's not sure what he wants to major in just yet but he still has time.