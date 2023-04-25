Imperial uses big day at the plate to take down Palo Verde for 13th win on the season

The Tigers used a big offensive fourth inning to come away with the win at home - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial softball took down Palo Verde 15-0 at home on Tuesday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead through just three innings of work to set the tone early.

The bottom of the fourth is when things really began to blow open for Imperial.

Sophomore Hannah Johnson came up with a bases loaded RBI single to make it 6-0, the first of 10 runs in the inning for the Tigers.

Imperial would then take care of business to wrap up the game in the top of the fifth.

Their next game will come against Calipatria on Thursday, April 27th.