Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
today at 10:39 PM
Published 10:48 PM

Imperial uses big day at the plate to take down Palo Verde for 13th win on the season

The Tigers used a big offensive fourth inning to come away with the win at home - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial softball took down Palo Verde 15-0 at home on Tuesday night.

The Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead through just three innings of work to set the tone early.

The bottom of the fourth is when things really began to blow open for Imperial.

Sophomore Hannah Johnson came up with a bases loaded RBI single to make it 6-0, the first of 10 runs in the inning for the Tigers.

Imperial would then take care of business to wrap up the game in the top of the fifth.

Their next game will come against Calipatria on Thursday, April 27th.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content