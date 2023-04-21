Walk-off on senior night! Kofa baseball wins 4-3 to clinch portion of 5A Central Valley title

It took one extra inning to do so, but the Kings were able to string together a rally for the win thanks to a Daniel Zazueta base hit - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Friday marking senior night for the Kofa Kings, the possibility of winning at least a portion of the 5A Central Valley title had the chance to add something extra to the occasion.

Thanks to a late inning comeback from the Kings, they got something a bit more special.

Kofa walked it off in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Youngker Roughriders 4-3.

The Kings found themselves down 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, but that's when the tide turned.

Freshman Julio Reina came through with a base hit to make it a 3-2 ballgame, inching the Kings closer.

Then in bottom of the seventh, it would be Senior Sebastian Villegas coming up with one last clutch hit at Dean Stout Ballpark.

Villegas sent a pop-up into shallow right that looked like it would end the game, but instead, it dropped out of reach of any Roughrider defenders, allowing the tying run to cross home.

Youngker would keep things tied until the eighth inning.

However, that's when Sophomore Daniel Zazueta came through with a base hit to bring home the winning run.

"I mean once I got to 3-1, I'd been hunting the fastball, he finally threw it and I was able to catch up to it drive it left center bring in the winning run," Zazueta said.

The win gives Kofa at least a share of the 5A Central Valley title.

"As bad as it sounds I have not looked too much (at the standings), but we have a long way to go" Head Coach Gabe Ortiz said.

Ortiz's squad will have a chance to clinch outright on Monday April 21 when they take on Youngker again.

"That's a very good ball club, we have our work cut out for us moving ahead for sure," Ortiz said.