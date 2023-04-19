Walk-it-off! Lady Kings get late win over Palo Verde

A tight game at Caballeros Field ended up finishing in Kofa's favor for their 15th win on the season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a tough loss to Gila Ridge back on Tuesday night, Kofa softball was looking for a momentum swing in their third-to-last game of the regular season.

While it took seven innings to get there, the Lady Kings got exactly the boost they needed.

Kofa won 2-1 via a walk-off against Palo Verde Wednesday afternoon at Caballeros Field.

The Lady Kings opened up the scoring in the third inning thanks to a wild pitch from Palo Verde, allowing Katelyn Pisaeno to score from third base.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, it would be sophomore Jazmyn Martinez bringing in the game winning run with a walk-off base hit.

Wednesday's win in the 15th on the season for Kofa.

Only two games remain for the 22nd ranked team in the AIA 5A division.

Both will come in a two-game series with Youngker, starting on the road on April 21.

Then, the Lady Kings season finale and senior night will take place at Caballeros Field on April 24.